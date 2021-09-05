CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

By GIDEON RUBIN
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night. A day after...

