Who got passing grades for LSU football in its loss at UCLA? Our report card has some D's and F's
PASADENA, Calif. - Here is No. 13 LSU football's report card after its 38-27 loss to UCLA in front of 68,123 at Rose Bowl Stadium. The Tigers put up 378 yards, and quarterback Max Johnson completed 28 of 46 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. But the lack of a running game – 48 yards on 25 carries – ruined LSU's chances from the start. The Tigers' offensive line was beaten to the punch throughout the night and could not protect Johnson.www.houmatoday.com
