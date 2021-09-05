CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Who got passing grades for LSU football in its loss at UCLA? Our report card has some D's and F's

Houma Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif. - Here is No. 13 LSU football's report card after its 38-27 loss to UCLA in front of 68,123 at Rose Bowl Stadium. The Tigers put up 378 yards, and quarterback Max Johnson completed 28 of 46 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. But the lack of a running game – 48 yards on 25 carries – ruined LSU's chances from the start. The Tigers' offensive line was beaten to the punch throughout the night and could not protect Johnson.

www.houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ucla Football#Report Card#American Football#Lsu#D#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy