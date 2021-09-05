Reds' Mychal Givens: Secures save No. 5

Patton pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday while striking out a hitter to earn his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rockies. Patton needed just 10 pitches to work through the ninth and was able to close the game on a swinging strikeout of Garrett Hampson. It was his first save since Aug. 2 and just his second of the year. The 33-year-old owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 29.1 innings (30 appearances) this season and could be in line for a few additional save opportunities over the final month of the season if Joe Barlow is unavailable or if the Rangers just want to give him some more looks in late-game scenarios.