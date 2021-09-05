CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Mychal Givens: Secures save No. 5

 5 days ago

Givens fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to earn the save in the win over the Tigers. Givens entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single to Robbie Grossman, but retired the following two batters and finished a game on a double-play. The 31-year-old has emerged as the main closer for the Reds, with all five of his saves coming since Aug. 5. He has a 3.46 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 12 punchouts in 13 innings with the Reds this season.

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy, but the Atlanta Braves outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night to come away with a much-needed series win. Coupled with losses by the Phillies and the Mets, the Braves extended their NL East lead to 3.5 games over Philadelphia and 5.0 games over New York. Atlanta will continue its homestand Friday when they open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

