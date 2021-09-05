Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past Diamondbacks 8-5

Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 04: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 4, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images) (Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Kyle Seager’s 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

In his 11th big league season, the veteran third baseman might be playing the best baseball of his career. He’s now matched his age in homers and shows no signs of stopping with four weeks left in the regular season.

“I should probably play until I’m 60 or 70,” Seager said grinning. “I’d be on to something at that point.”

Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBIs and the Mariners won for the fifth time in six games to keep pace in the AL playoff race.

“Kyle Seager just put an exclamation point on a really good season he’s been having,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Seager’s six RBIs were a season high. So were Crawford’s four hits.

It was a rare offensive outburst for the Mariners, who came into the game with the lowest batting average in the majors.

The game was tied at 5-all in the sixth when Seager put the Mariners ahead for good, launching his second homer of the night to its splash landing in the pool. His 33 homers are a career high, topping his previous high of 30 in 2016.

Seager might be in his final days with the Mariners. He’s played his entire career in Seattle but this is the last guaranteed year of his contract. The Mariners hold a team option for 2022.

Crawford said learning from Seager has been a huge boost for his development.

“It’s been unreal,” Crawford said. “I don’t take any of these days for granted.”

The win allowed Seattle to keep pace in the AL playoff race. The Mariners are still four games behind the Red Sox for the final wild card spot after Boston also won on Saturday.

Seattle has won five of its past six games. The Diamondbacks have dropped seven of eight.

Marco Gonzales (7-5) started for the Mariners and gave up five runs over five innings. Casey Sadler, Erik Swanson, Anthony Misiewicz and Diego Castillo all threw a scoreless inning of relief. Castillo earned his 16th save.

“Our bullpen locked it down,” Servais said.

It was an eventful first inning, with the Diamondbacks taking a 4-3 lead.

Seattle’s first five batters reached base with the big blow coming when Seager hit his first three-run homer off lefty Humberto Castellanos.

Arizona responded in a hurry. Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer and rookie Stuart Fairchild added a two-run double to push the Diamondbacks ahead 4-3.

“We got punched a little in the first, but I just tried to get back to basics,” Gonzales said. “Throw strikes and get ahead of guys. Big credit to the offense tonight for picking me up.”

Castellanos was called up from Triple-A to make Saturday’s start. The left-hander gave up five runs over 3 2/3 innings. Caleb Smith (4-9) took the loss after giving up three runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

“There were just some misfires up in good hitting zones,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte hit his 10th homer of the season in the fourth to tie the game at 5-all. It was a line drive shot that landed in the Mariners’ bullpen down the right field line.

MAKING MOVES

Mariners: Reinstated Castillo (right shoulder inflammation) and Misiewicz (left forearm strain) from the 10-day injured list. Sent RHP Wyatt Mills and INF Kevin Padlo to Triple-A Tacoma.

Diamondbacks: To make room for Castellanos on the active roster, Arizona optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Triple-A Reno.

Seattle goes for the sweep, sending RHP Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.52) to the mound on Sunday for the finale of the three-game series. He’ll face Arizona LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-2, 2.93).

