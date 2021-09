ECU (0-1, 0-0 American) got off to an early 6-0 start against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Pirates only scored 13 points the rest of the way as Appalachian State won 33-19. Saturday will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the Pirates, with South Carolina holding a 14-5 edge. The Gamecocks also won the most recent meeting, beating the Pirates 20-15 in 2016.