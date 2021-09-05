Labor Day celebrations return to normal in Southern Colorado

EL PASO AND PUEBLO COUNTIES (KRDO) -- On Saturday, two stable events, the Colorado Springs balloon lift off and Pueblo slopper eating contest, returned to normal after both underwent changes a year ago.

Last year, the balloon lift off was relegated to a spread out event across the Springs to help with social distancing due to COVID. The slopper eating contest was an entirely virtual event last September.

Nearly 80 balloon took off from Memorial Park Saturday morning, and hundreds showed up to enjoy the festivities.

It was a clear morning for take off, something that organizers were hoping would be the case.

"Sometimes we'll have to cancel a launch because of rain or winds that are too strong," Dave Bair, balloon meister, said. "That disappoints a lot of people and they ask why we can't launch later. It's because weather is most stable at dawn. After that, it's more likely to be unsettled and since we can't steer our balloons, weather is everything."

The 45th Labor Day Lift-Off balloon festival began Saturday and continues through Monday.

The Third annual Pueblo slopper eating contest was held at the Colorado State Fair Saturday.

A total of 11 professional eaters participated, which entails eating as many sloppers as possible in eight minutes.

Last years winner was Geoffrey Esper. He consumed 37 and a half sloppers in the allotted time, a world record.

He returned this year and devoured 34 sloppers on his way to another victory. He explained there were some differences this year than that.

"Yeah, I was a little slower I think. The burgers were a little colder I think, I think that mattered and the sauce was like thicker, but they were good. They were just a little bit different consistency," Esper said

This is an event a professional eater like Esper enjoys participating in every year.

"I like food, it was good yeah. There was two contests today, so I got to pick and I picked this one and it was good," Esper said.

Also, Esper took home a $2,000 check for winning the annual event.

Labor Day celebrations return to normal in Southern Colorado