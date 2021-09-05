CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill, which is ongoing, appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.

