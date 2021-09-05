WATCH: Washington Nationals end skid, stop New York Mets streak with win in 2nd game of DH

Alcides Escobar and Lane Thomas both hit home runs as the Washington Nationals snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night.

Left-hander Josh Rogers (1-0), called up as the 29th man for the doubleheader and making his Nationals debut, allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Rogers, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2019 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, walked three and struck out five as Washington (56-79) won for just the eighth time in its last 32 games.

The Mets (68-68), despite blowing a 9-0 lead, won the opener, 11-9, in nine innings on a two-run home run by Francisco Lindor.

Kyle Finnegan, who gave up the game-winning homer to Lindor in the opener, bounced back to strike out Pete Alonso with a runner on second to end the second game and notch his seventh save.

Kevin Pillar homered and Michael Conforto went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for New York which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Tylor Megill (2-4) took the complete-game loss allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out eight.

The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jonathan Villar led off with a walk, advanced to third on Alonso’s double off the wall in right-center and scored on a single by Conforto.

Thomas led off the bottom of the first with his second homer of the season, a 402-foot drive to center to tie it, 1-1. Escobar followed with a single and one out later advanced to third on a single by Josh Bell. Carter Kieboom then singled to right to drive in Escobar and give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Washington extended its lead to 4-1 in the fifth on Escobar’s second home run of the season, a 400-foot drive into the front row of the bleachers in center that drove in Luis Garcia, who opened the inning with a double.

New York cut it to 4-3 in the sixth when Conforto led off with a single and scored one out later on Pillar’s 13th homer of the season.

–Field Level Media

