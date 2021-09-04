CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Hurricane Ida Recovery Begins, New Yorkers Want A Permanent Solution

By Sally Herships
wlrn.org
 6 days ago

The remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 49 people in the Northeast this past week. Power is back on for hundreds of thousands of residents of the region. And in New York City, the transit system is operating near full service. President Biden plans to visit New York and New Jersey Tuesday. But the flood waters have only just begun to recede. And as Sally Herships reports, there's a long cleanup in store.

