A volcanic eruption 39 million years ago buried a forest in Peru – now the petrified trees are revealing South America’s primeval history

Travel back in time 56 million years, and you'd arrive during a period of heightened volcanic activity on Earth. The activity triggered significant shifts in the planet's climate, effectively turning some parts of the far north into a tropical paradise. The outpouring of carbon dioxide is one cause for this warming, but it seems there's more to the story. According to a new study, the volcanism plugged up the seaway between the Arctic and Atlantic, changing how the oceans' waters mixed. While the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) is a well-known event in the geological history of Earth, the remote area of northeast...