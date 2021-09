AMERICUS – Having won two of its last three games, the Southland Academy Lady Raider Softball Team (SAR) was hoping to continue its winning ways against Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) in a game that was supposed to have been played at SGA in Damascus, GA, but was switched to Southland due to the fact that the SGA field was unplayable due to heavy rain. However, even though SAR was in its friendly confines, the Lady Raiders (5-6) struggled in the field, committing a total of seven errors on the day. Those struggles would lead to their undoing, as the Lady Warriors (10-1) were able to take advantage of those errors and left Americus with a 13-4 victory over SAR on Thursday, September 9.