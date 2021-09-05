College football: Belot sets UW-Eau Claire rushing record in opening victory

Austin Belot waited a long time for this.

"658 days," he recited postgame.

Like most of the UW-Eau Claire football team, Belot's year of missed opportunities finally came to an end Saturday when the Blugolds marched onto the Carson Park field for a game against Luther. After a season canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Belot had some yards to get out of his system. He did just that in front of a packed Carson Park crowd of over 5,000.

Belot ran for 364 yards, smashing the previous UW-Eau Claire record for single-game rushing yardage, in his team's dominant 45-14 victory.

"I really need to reiterate the front five and the job that my O-line did," Belot said. "They're the unseen heroes of this game. I've got to give all the love to them. My tight ends, those key blocks, running through and having to make one cut and off to the races. It's hard for the front five. They do the hard part, so I'm privileged for that."

He broke the previous record of 311 yards, set by Chad Hoiska against Oshkosh in 1997, with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Blugolds were up handily, but the coaching staff gave Belot one more drive while sitting at 310. A 4-yard rush to the left on the first play of the possession gave him the top spot in the history book, plus hugs on the sideline and an announcement over the public address system.

"Coach came up to me on the sideline and told me I was one yard away," Belot said. "I'm not going to put anything at risk, but he was like, 'Let's go get it.' I was just determined."

He ran for six more yards two plays later before ripping off a 44-yard scamper to put space between him and Hoiska. That marked the end of his night with time still remaining in the third.

Belot had those in attendance checking the record books early after a pair of lengthy touchdown runs on his first three attempts. An 80-yard touchdown run to open the game's scoring was quickly followed by an 84-yard score. He took advantage of major holes to get past the Luther linemen and then showed his speed in outrunning the rest of the Norse.

"He popped a couple, and I don't think he got touched," Blugold coach Wesley Beschorner said. "That's a pretty big deal."

His third touchdown was another marathon run, 54 yards in the third quarter. His record came on just 17 attempts.

"I'm fired up for him," Beschorner said. "He's a special player, special kid, special person."

Belot's early scores, combined with a 60-yard punt return touchdown from Alex Mashak, put UW-Eau Claire up 21-0 after the first quarter. The Blugolds were never truly threatened in a game where they scored the most points the program has seen since 2011. The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, with UW-EC scoring on an 11-yard Ivan Ruble run, before the hosts pulled away with 17 points in the third quarter.

Belot's third touchdown, combined with a Brady Frantal field goal and another Ruble TD run, allowed UW-Eau Claire to get reserves some action in the fourth quarter. Loras tacked on a garbage time touchdown to end the night's offensive showing.

Defensively, Vic Martinelli recorded 1.5 sacks in addition to leading the team with nine tackles. He said he felt comfortable in the Blugolds’ first game employing a new defensive scheme.

"We were all just very confident in our roles and our assignments," Martinelli said. "It's great. Everyone does their jobs."

UW-EC quarterback Jonathan Malueg was rarely needed given Belot's production. He threw for 81 yards on 8-for-15 passing before being taken out with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

UW-Eau Claire kicks off a run of three straight road games next week against Loras. The Blugolds defeated the Duhawks 35-3 in 2019, Beschorner's UW-Eau Claire and head coaching debut.

From there, it's a trip to Michigan to play Albion before the WIAC opener against UW-Stevens Point.

"We raise the bar every week," Martinelli said. "That's the base right there. We set the bar and we're going to keep raising the bar."

UW-Eau Claire 45, Luther 14

Luther;0;7;0;7; -- 14

UWEC;21;7;17;0; -- 45

First quarter

UWEC: Austin Belot 80 run (Brady Frantal kick), 10:13.

UWEC: Alex Mashak 60 punt return (Frantal kick), 7:41.

UWEC: Belot 84 run (Frantal kick), 2:34.

Second quarter

L: Andre Atkins 35 pass from Michael Lorento (Thane Larson kick), 11:18.

UWEC: Ivan Ruble 11 run (Frantal kick), 8:39.

Third quarter

UWEC: Belot 54 run (Frantal kick), 13:36.

UWEC: Frantal kick.

UWEC: Ruble 2 run (Frantal kick), 1:00.

Fourth quarter

L: Atkins 16 pass from Lorento (Larson kick),

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Luther (39-127): Vershon Brooks 15-91, Parker Kizer 20-59, Atkins 1-3. UW-Eau Claire (42-493): Belot 17-365, Ruble 15-72, Nicholas Kudick 3-37, Nate Baranek 3-22.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Luther (11-25-0-131): Lorento 9-23-0-107, Cody Hocker 2-2-0-24. UW-Eau Claire (9-17-0-86): Jonathan Malueg 8-15-0-81, Harry Roubidoux 1-20-5.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Luther: Atkins 6-97, Kizer 1-10, Samuel Zegler-Evans 1-9, Canon Reece 1-7. UW-Eau Claire: Kudick 3-40, Will Adair 1-13, Joe Swamson 1-11, Ruble 1-10.