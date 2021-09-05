How do you know if you have the delta variant of COVID-19?

It's dangerous to be in America right now due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, especially in "parts of the country with low vaccination coverage" like "the Southeast, Midwest & Northwest. In these areas, less than 40% of the people are vaccinated & there are more than 100 cases for every 100,000 people," says the CDC. Looking out for your safety and that of your family, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has issued guidance about what to do to avoid Delta. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.