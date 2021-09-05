CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Mysa School comes to The Valley

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 5 days ago

Mysa School, a small, private school based in Washington, DC, is opening its doors to K-12 students in the Mad River Valley this fall. School starts September 8 for the new school's 12 students, ages 8 to 15. Mysa will start the school year in the 1824 House in Waitsfield until a mixed using zoning change is approved for the school to open in the Cricket Club at Mad River Glen. The zoning hearing before the Fayston Development Review Board will occur in the second week of October.

