You’ll be able to see the prize of the 2021 Milwaukee Brewers draft class when you head to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers games starting on Tuesday. Sal Frelick, the top pick in the Brewers 2021 entry draft, has been promoted to the Timber Rattlers’ roster. The 15th overall pick out of Boston College had spent time in rookie ball in Arizona before being promoted to the low-A affiliate, the Carolina Mudcats. Frelick hit .437 with the Mudcats before his latest promotion. According to an MLB Pipeline, Frelick was the number two prospect in the Brewers organization at midseason.