A Hardy church is set to expand into Rocky Mount this Sunday when it holds its first service at 10:30 a.m. Rocky Mount Vitalize Church will be using the Grand Oak Pavilion at the Early Inn at the Grove for its services until it is able to identify a permanent location. The idea of a second location has been in the works since Tony Gray, lead pastor of the main branch, received a message from God to expand his ministry. In February, members of the church starting working to make a second location a reality.