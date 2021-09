No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) has revised its depth chart ahead of a 6 p.m. home matchup with Western Carolina (0-1) on Saturday. The Sooners narrowly defeated Tulane 40-35 last week, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions, and the offense was held to three points in the second half. OU’s defense also rotated 31 players, securing three turnovers in a shutout second quarter but allowing 21 points in the second half.