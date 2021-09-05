LSU vs. UCLA score, takeaways: Revitalized Bruins cage No. 16 Tigers for biggest win since 2015
Concluding a rough Saturday for the Pac-12, the league received the boost it needed as UCLA pulled off a 38-27 takedown of No. 16 LSU in the Rose Bowl. The Bruins entered as slight underdogs but outmatched the Tigers physically by pressuring quarterback Max Johnson all night on their way to a marquee victory. It's the biggest win for the Bruins since 2015 when they beat then-No. 13 Utah 17-9.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0