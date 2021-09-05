College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 1: Alabama remains king, Clemson not playoff-caliber

Week 1 of the 2021 season proved why college football is unmatched. Not only did we see some of the top teams in the sport flex their muscles, but we saw two teams from the same conference emerge as the early favorites to win the national championship. No. 5 Georgia topped No. 3 Clemson in a battle of heavyweights and the fearsome Bulldogs' defensive front took center stage in a 10-3 victory. In the other marquee kickoff game, No. 1 Alabama had no problem dispatching No. 14 Miami in an easy 44-13 win.