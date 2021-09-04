Volleyball: Broomfield’s Kennedy Nelson among area’s early stock risers

With the third week of the state volleyball season about in the books, teams will now turn their attention to league play for much of the remainder of the regular season. In Class 5A, Broomfield was just outside the top 10 in the CHSAANow.com coaches poll through the first two weeks, but should be a strong consideration to get in after its win over No. 9 Highlands Ranch this past week. Legacy has been strong, too, winning three of its first four.