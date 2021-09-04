CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

Volleyball: Broomfield’s Kennedy Nelson among area’s early stock risers

By Brent New
coloradohometownweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the third week of the state volleyball season about in the books, teams will now turn their attention to league play for much of the remainder of the regular season. In Class 5A, Broomfield was just outside the top 10 in the CHSAANow.com coaches poll through the first two weeks, but should be a strong consideration to get in after its win over No. 9 Highlands Ranch this past week. Legacy has been strong, too, winning three of its first four.

www.coloradohometownweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
City
Mead, CO
City
Frederick, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Lyons, CO
City
Niwot, CO
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Chsaanow Com#Legacy#Mead And Silver Creek#Nonleague#Knights#Mavs#Bocopreps Com#Tigers#Ncac#Front Range League#Morgan Daugherty#Prospect Ridge Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy