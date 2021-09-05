CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Had February bout with COVID

 5 days ago

Brady recently revealed he was infected with COVID-19 back in February, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brady apparently tested positive shortly after the Buccaneers' championship boat parade, although the bout with the virus doesn't appear to have impeded his offseason training in any manner. The future Hall of Fame quarterback also underwent offseason knee surgery but was able to practice without restrictions in training camp and thrive during preseason action, leaving him primed for Thursday's Week 1 home showdown against the returning Dak Prescott and his Cowboys teammates.

