Midland, PA

State college football glance: Midland rally capped with successful 2-point conversion with no time on clock

By Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland coach Jeff Jamrog and the Warriors gambled in Week 1, and took down the house and NAIA No. 14 Dordt in a wild fourth quarter Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. Kenneth Carr hauled in a 25-yard pass from EJ Stewart as time expired, and with the Warriors down 24-23, Midland rolled the dice and converted the two-point conversion for a 25-24 victory. Stewart hit Austin Harris on the successful two-point conversion to cap a 25-point fourth quarter for the Warriors.

