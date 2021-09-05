[Let’s Talk] What are you playing? – September 2021
A new month rolled right on in this week. Now that we’re in September, we want to know what you’ve been playing. There’s no question that No More Heroes 3 has been a major highlight for Switch having released last Friday. Other notable August games include Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, Axiom Verge 2, Slime Rancher, Quake, and Spelunky 1 and 2. Have you picked up any of these games? No matter the case, let us know in the comments below.nintendoeverything.com
