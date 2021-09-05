CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Let’s Talk] What are you playing? – September 2021

Cover picture for the articleA new month rolled right on in this week. Now that we’re in September, we want to know what you’ve been playing. There’s no question that No More Heroes 3 has been a major highlight for Switch having released last Friday. Other notable August games include Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle, Axiom Verge 2, Slime Rancher, Quake, and Spelunky 1 and 2. Have you picked up any of these games? No matter the case, let us know in the comments below.

