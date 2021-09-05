CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rockies LHP Austin Gomber done for season due to stress fracture in lower back

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered a stress fracture in his lower back. Gomber, acquired by Colorado in the offseason as part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, was placed on the 60-day injured list with a condition know as pars defect. It refers to stress fractures of small bones in the lower spine, typically caused by overuse.

