Orioles lose no-hit bid and lead, but beat Yankees anyway
NEW YORK — The Baltimore Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh inning, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.www.washingtonpost.com
