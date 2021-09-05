CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles lose no-hit bid and lead, but beat Yankees anyway

By Nathan Ruiz
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The Baltimore Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh inning, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Pair of ex-Yankees pitchers busted during sticky stuff inspections

A pair of former New York Yankees pitchers face possible suspensions amid Major League Baseball’s ban on illegal substances. ESPN reports Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith ran into trouble Wednesday during a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability...
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres turning into Yankees problem: Sherman

Joey Gallo no longer can bat second for the Yankees. A strong case exists that he should no longer be in the lineup altogether. To date, he has been the Javier Vazquez of hitters, looking as if he belongs in New York as much as a cheetah on Fifth Avenue.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has received plenty of attention for his home runs, but the Los Angeles Angels have also been getting power lately from a most unlikely source. While Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run Monday night, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
MLBUSA Today

Mullins homers again, Orioles hit 3 to beat Royals 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night. DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece. Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann, rated the team’s No. 10...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees hit four homers to beat A’s for 13th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Bronx Bombers are back. The Yankees rolled to their 13th straight win and blasted four homers in an 8-2 victory over the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Friday night. They’ve hit 10 homers in their last three games and scored at least five runs in each...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Luke Voit, Boone’s future, and Torres’ play

Good afternoon everyone, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Byron Fear asks: Why the hell bench Voit after he was named player of the week, we can...
MLBchatsports.com

Presented with chances to win baseball game vs. Yankees, Orioles instead lose

One thing that you can safely say about any baseball team with a .311 winning percentage is they really know how to lose games. That is their real talent. Along with playing a whole bunch of games where they have no chance, they take the close ones, blow a crucial situation or two, and lose what could have easily been a win. So it went for the Orioles on Friday night. They dropped an 11-inning game to the Yankees, 4-3.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Stanton stays hot with another homer and clutch hit in 11th as Yankees beat Orioles

NEW YORK – September baseball arrived Friday night in the Bronx, minus any of the associated pennant race electricity – until the Yankees created their own excitement against the lowly Baltimore Orioles. In the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium, Giancarlo Stanton’s single scored free runner Aaron Judge from second base,...
MLBnewyorkcitynews.net

Orioles rally to knock off Yankees

Jorge Mateo hit a game-tying RBI single and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles overcame a trio of three-run deficits and recorded an 8-7 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles (43-92) won for the...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles come back to beat Yankees, 8-7, take the series

The New York Yankees currently hold the first wild card spot in the American League, but are 7.5 games behind the division leading Rays. One of factors in the Yankees being a second-place team is how they have played the Orioles vs how the Rays have played the Orioles. After today’s win, the Orioles have a 7-9 record against the Yankees (with three games to go) while the Orioles finished 2021 with just one win against the Rays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy