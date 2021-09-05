Orioles lose no-hit bid and lead, but beat Yankees anyway

One thing that you can safely say about any baseball team with a .311 winning percentage is they really know how to lose games. That is their real talent. Along with playing a whole bunch of games where they have no chance, they take the close ones, blow a crucial situation or two, and lose what could have easily been a win. So it went for the Orioles on Friday night. They dropped an 11-inning game to the Yankees, 4-3.