Holloman AFB pilot takes his brother, NHL player Scott Mayfield, on a F-16 flight
ALAMOGORDO – Patrick and Scott Mayfield have always been close. But now the brothers can say they’ve taken a tandem ride in an F-16 jet and even shared a sonic boom. Patrick, an Air Force captain and pilot instructor with the 314th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, recently took Scott, a New York Islanders hockey player, for a flight aboard a Fighting Falcon – an excursion intended to highlight the similarities – and differences – between physical training for a fighter pilot and that of a pro athlete.www.abqjournal.com
