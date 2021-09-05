CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Holloman AFB pilot takes his brother, NHL player Scott Mayfield, on a F-16 flight

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOGORDO – Patrick and Scott Mayfield have always been close. But now the brothers can say they’ve taken a tandem ride in an F-16 jet and even shared a sonic boom. Patrick, an Air Force captain and pilot instructor with the 314th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, recently took Scott, a New York Islanders hockey player, for a flight aboard a Fighting Falcon – an excursion intended to highlight the similarities – and differences – between physical training for a fighter pilot and that of a pro athlete.

