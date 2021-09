Fall might be the best time of year to sleep under the stars. Temperatures are mild during the day and chilly at night, just right for cozying up in your sleeping bag, and the midsummer crowds have disappeared, making scoring a campsite that much easier. One of the coolest places to camp this season? The desert. Southern Utah is a great region for this, and while places like Zion National Park and Moab are popular autumn destinations, there are plenty of other, off-the-beaten-path spots to check out, too. We called up pro skier and four-sport, Salomon-sponsored athlete Kalen Thorien, who spends much of her time driving her trailers and riding her Harley around southern Utah, to get her tips on where to go and what to pack.