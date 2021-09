The Caldor wildfire ignited near the Sierra town of Pollock Pines, California on Aug. 14, then exploded in size thanks to high winds just a few days later. As of Aug. 31, the fire had burned through 191,000 acres (77,200 hectares) and was less than 20% contained. In the last three weeks it has grown explosively, thanks to hot, parched conditions, and has destroyed several rural mountain towns. It is now advancing towards the iconic vacation spot of South Lake Tahoe. On Aug. 30, tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate from the South Lake Tahoe region.