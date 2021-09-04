Volleyball goes 0-3 over Labor Day weekend
WEST POINT, Ga. (Sept. 4, 2021) – The Point University volleyball team competed in three matches over Labor Day weekend. First, the Skyhawks traveled to Brunswick, Georgia, on Friday to compete in the Captain Jack Volleyball Quad before returning to West Point to host Keiser Saturday night, in Point's first home match of the season. On Friday, the Skyhawks fell 3-0 in both of their matches and fell to the Seahawks 3-1 on Saturday.www.pointskyhawks.com
Comments / 0