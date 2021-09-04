CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Point, GA

Volleyball goes 0-3 over Labor Day weekend

pointskyhawks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST POINT, Ga. (Sept. 4, 2021) – The Point University volleyball team competed in three matches over Labor Day weekend. First, the Skyhawks traveled to Brunswick, Georgia, on Friday to compete in the Captain Jack Volleyball Quad before returning to West Point to host Keiser Saturday night, in Point's first home match of the season. On Friday, the Skyhawks fell 3-0 in both of their matches and fell to the Seahawks 3-1 on Saturday.

www.pointskyhawks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
City
West Point, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Seahawks#Point University#Coastal Georgia#Mariners#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy