The defensive struggles continue for Hartford Athletic who fell to Central Division leader Louisville City FC 4-2 at Dillon Stadium on Tuesday night. Louisville opened the match on the front foot. Midfielder Brian Ownby showed why he wears the number 10, maneuvering up the right sideline, battling Preston Tabort Etaka in the box and finding leading scorer Cameron Lancaster who slipped the ball through Goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell's legs for the opening goal. Hartford generated chances through the next twenty minutes, but Louisville found an opportunity to double their lead. Jorge Gonzalez chased down a long ball into the box wrestled with Thomas Janjigian to come away with the ball and beat Caldwell to the near post for the second goal of the night.