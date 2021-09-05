CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Richard Thomas Gargas (1939-2021)

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

Richard Thomas Gargas of Jerusalem Township, a longtime Toledo police patrol officer with diverse interests such as dancing, cooking, gardening, raising dogs, and boating, died Aug. 17 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 82.

He had leukemia, Debbie Christiansen, a daughter, said.

Retired from the Toledo police in 1988, Mr. Gargas at different times drove a one-man patrol car and manned a paddy wagon after joining the department in 1967. He previously was a welder for a time at what then was AP Parts in Toledo.

Quiet and private, he didn’t talk much about his service, Ms. Christiansen said.

“He [really] never talked a lot about it,” another daughter, Shelly Gargas, said. “We just knew some days were more stressful."

Ms. Christiansen said his family worried about it a lot.

“We would sit by the [police] radio and worry about what call he was going to be on. We could hear Dad answering his call,” she said.

He “really never shared” why he became a policeman, Ms. Christiansen said, while her sister Shelly said he probably decided to go along with a few other AP Parts employees who wanted to become police officers.

Shelly Gargas also said Mr. Gargas was a caring and protective father.

“He always wanted us to be safe, to lock doors, and be aware of where we were in our surroundings,” she said. “Especially the girls, he would always say, ‘I love you, be careful going home, and call me when you get there.’”

Mr. Gargas was born Jan.18, 1939, in Toledo to Virginia and John Gargas.

Once graduated from Macomber High School, he went to work for AP Parts in Toledo.

After working as a welder for a time, Mr. Gargas underwent training at the Toledo police academy and was hired as a patrol officer.

In 1959, he married the former Nettie Poling. They raised five children together. She died in 2014.

In his free time, he liked to go square dancing and line dancing with his wife, attend his childrens’ sporting games, take his family out to dinner, and go boating at Marble Lake near Coldwater, Mich.

“He always had a boat, as early as I can remember,” Ms. Christiansen said. “We always went for rides through the channels and all the long lakes of Marble Lake.”

Additionally, Mr. Gargas enjoyed raising basset hounds, golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, and casino gambling.

Known for his cooking, especially soups and grilled meats, he also “made the best cream of Parisian [soup] and chicken paprikash,” Ms. Christiansen said. “[And] he made the best sauerkraut,” her sister said.

He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Surviving are his daughters, Debbie Christiansen, Shelly Gargas, and Rhonda Jackman; sons, Rich Gargas, Jr., and Rob Gargas; brothers, Ron and Tom Gargas; and nine grandchildren.

Services were private.

Arrangements were by Freck Funeral Chapel.

The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
635
Followers
878
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Coldwater, OH
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Of Northwest Ohio#Ap Parts#Macomber High School#Parisian#Cleveland Browns#Freck Funeral Chapel
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Thomas
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 5

Bryan High School’s Joshuah Taylor and Perrysburg’s Aubrey Duhaime lead the Toledo area’s top cross country times so far this season. Taylor’s time of 15:31.52 set a program record for the Golden Bears at the Columbus Grove Invitational Gray Division meet. He also set a course record at the Celina Rotary Invitational this season.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Police tactics, youth relations among issues raised at forum

Jeffrey White was sure he was going to be shot by a police officer Wednesday evening. The 59-year-old Army veteran described to a Safe and Just Policing forum Thursday how he had driven into his northwest Toledo neighborhood when he was pulled over by officers seeking a suspect in an incident at a bar less than a mile away — and was ordered out of his car at gunpoint by an officer who stated repeatedly he was sure this was their man.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

David C. Mariasy (1956-2021)

David C. Mariasy, a musician, composer, and recording-studio owner who helped artists capture their sound while developing a specialty in audio forensics, died Monday in Hospice of Northwest Detroit, South Detroit Avenue. He was 65. He had been in ill health for several months and developed multiple organ failure, said...
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Man dies after South Toledo shooting

A man has died after a shooting Thursday at a South Toledo business. The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. at Western Mart, 1409 Western Ave., at Spencer Street. Nicholas DeLuca, 21, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died, Toledo police said. He’d been shot and wounded in May, 2020, on Baden Street in South Toledo.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two dead following central Toledo shooting

Two men were shot to death late Wednesday in central Toledo. Avante Adams, 20, and Mannoletto Gilmore, 26, both died Thursday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where they were taken following the shootings outside a residence in the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue after receiving initial treatment at the scene, Toledo police said in a statement. Officers were sent there at 11:12 p.m. on a shots-fired call.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Sylvania man indicted for crash that left a Toledo bicyclist dead

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a Sylvania man on two felony charges of vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously stated that Brian Urbanski, 35, allowed his vehicle to veer across Bancroft Street in Springfield Township on March 6 and fatally injure a bicyclist, Robert Rausch, 51, of Toledo. Mr. Rausch was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was in the 7300 block of West Bancroft near Wimbledon Park Boulevard.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two shot in central Toledo

At least two people were shot late Wednesday in central Toledo, authorities said. Rescue crews and police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue about 11:15 p.m. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.
Perrysburg, OHPosted by
The Blade

High school football atmosphere back to normal — for now

High school football, at least for the time being, is back at full capacity in Ohio. After having the coronavirus pandemic create a restrictive environment statewide for the “Friday Night Lights” culture in what was a severely diminished 2020 season, the game as fans knew it returned to its typical full form to start 2021.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Metroparks Toledo dedicates its first mobile FitPark

Metroparks Toledo's most recent addition to its series of FitPark activities will take the program in two new directions: Vertical and mobile. The park system along with Mercy Health Foundation on Tuesday dedicated FitPark: Climb, a rock-climbing simulator that can be used by five people at a time. The Spectrum...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

Ohio children's hospital officials ask for action in coronavirus fight

Hospital executives around the state are urging parents and community members to take action as cases of coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. As of Tuesday morning, more than 70 children were treated as inpatients at children’s hospitals across Ohio with coronavirus-related symptoms. Last week, nearly 3 percent of coronavirus hospitalizations involved children.
HobbiesPosted by
The Blade

Blade Fishing Report: Fall calls steelhead anglers to worship

When the fall evenings develop a distinct chill, the breeze brings a few more leaves to the ground, and college football dominates the Saturday television schedule, fishermen of a certain religion know it will soon be time to pull on the waders, toughen up the gear, and prepare for a good, old-fashioned wrasslin' match with one of the toughest stream adversaries one will ever meet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy