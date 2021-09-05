Richard Thomas Gargas (1939-2021)

Richard Thomas Gargas of Jerusalem Township, a longtime Toledo police patrol officer with diverse interests such as dancing, cooking, gardening, raising dogs, and boating, died Aug. 17 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 82.

He had leukemia, Debbie Christiansen, a daughter, said.

Retired from the Toledo police in 1988, Mr. Gargas at different times drove a one-man patrol car and manned a paddy wagon after joining the department in 1967. He previously was a welder for a time at what then was AP Parts in Toledo.

Quiet and private, he didn’t talk much about his service, Ms. Christiansen said.

“He [really] never talked a lot about it,” another daughter, Shelly Gargas, said. “We just knew some days were more stressful."

Ms. Christiansen said his family worried about it a lot.

“We would sit by the [police] radio and worry about what call he was going to be on. We could hear Dad answering his call,” she said.

He “really never shared” why he became a policeman, Ms. Christiansen said, while her sister Shelly said he probably decided to go along with a few other AP Parts employees who wanted to become police officers.

Shelly Gargas also said Mr. Gargas was a caring and protective father.

“He always wanted us to be safe, to lock doors, and be aware of where we were in our surroundings,” she said. “Especially the girls, he would always say, ‘I love you, be careful going home, and call me when you get there.’”

Mr. Gargas was born Jan.18, 1939, in Toledo to Virginia and John Gargas.

Once graduated from Macomber High School, he went to work for AP Parts in Toledo.

After working as a welder for a time, Mr. Gargas underwent training at the Toledo police academy and was hired as a patrol officer.

In 1959, he married the former Nettie Poling. They raised five children together. She died in 2014.

In his free time, he liked to go square dancing and line dancing with his wife, attend his childrens’ sporting games, take his family out to dinner, and go boating at Marble Lake near Coldwater, Mich.

“He always had a boat, as early as I can remember,” Ms. Christiansen said. “We always went for rides through the channels and all the long lakes of Marble Lake.”

Additionally, Mr. Gargas enjoyed raising basset hounds, golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, and casino gambling.

Known for his cooking, especially soups and grilled meats, he also “made the best cream of Parisian [soup] and chicken paprikash,” Ms. Christiansen said. “[And] he made the best sauerkraut,” her sister said.

He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Surviving are his daughters, Debbie Christiansen, Shelly Gargas, and Rhonda Jackman; sons, Rich Gargas, Jr., and Rob Gargas; brothers, Ron and Tom Gargas; and nine grandchildren.

Services were private.

Arrangements were by Freck Funeral Chapel.

The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.