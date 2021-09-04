CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Mill, KY

Carly Pearce Day Is Official In Taylor Mill, Kentucky

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLOR MILL, KENTUCKY – Grand Ole Opry member CARLY PEARCE spent her childhood listening to the classic voices of Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette alongside her grandparents, imagining too one day being a Country star. After convincing her parents to leave high school at just 16 for a job performing at Dollywood, cleaning AirBnBs to make ends meet in Nashville and navigating tough truths through song, she has done just that. The CMA and double ACM Awards winner returned to her hometown of Taylor Mill, KY for a day celebrating her accomplishments and honoring where her dream started.

