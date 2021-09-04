CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Big Machine Label Group Teams Up With The GRAMMY Museum® For “Spotlight Saturdays” This Fall

By Press Release
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN – Big Machine Label Group teams up with the GRAMMY Museum® for Spotlight Saturdays throughout the month of September. The digital series is part of the museum’s public programs, which offers intimate, sit-down interviews and performances. Showcasing a new artist every week, the Big Machine lineup presents Danielle Bradbery, Jackson Dean, Carly Pearce and Riley Green for exclusive conversations and previews of their newest tracks.

