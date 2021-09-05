Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks the identity of its anonymous critics

The count this morning of new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District were down by nearly 50% day over day, but there was a new death. There were 57 new cases added by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a marked decline from the 103 of 24 hours earlier. The 7-day average of new cases dropped to 68, or 49.6 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day total number of new cases per 100K is 732.6. The death of a Henry County resident could have happened at any time in the past weeks and months. VDH does a diligent review of death certificates and other information before adding to its death toll. We always know very little about cases, except all data are tracked by residence. This is the 131st resident of Henry County to have died from the virus, the second this month and the 343rd from the district since the pandemic began. Franklin County had 19 on today's new cases, Henry County had 18, Patrick County added 16, and Martinsville had 4. There were also 2 new hospitalizations, 1 each in Patrick and Franklin counties. Patrick County Public Schools updated its COVID-19 dashboard at the close of business on Wednesday, showing there are 54 cases across its schools, 34 of them at Patrick County High School. Stuart Elementary reported 8 cases, Hardin-Reynolds had 7, Patrick Springs, 3, and Blue Ridge and Woolwine had 1 each. There are 186 students and faculty being quarantined, with 78 of those at PCPS. Those figure are down from 89 cases and 219 quarantines a week ago, which had been more cases and fewer quarantines from the week before that. As of Thursday, VDH reports 2,086 cases in the district among those between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 26 from Wednesday -- with 1,606 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 14. Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with 8 in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality. Across Virginia there were 3,952 new cases reported this morning, pushing the 7-day average to 3,322 and 39 per 100K.