Energy Industry

Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks the identity of its anonymous critics

By Laurence Hammack
Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

Very little is publicly known about a very public critic of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Appalachians Against Pipelines established a Facebook page in February 2018, about the time that tree-sitters began their efforts to block construction of the massive natural gas pipeline. Since then, the group has used social media...

martinsvillebulletin.com

