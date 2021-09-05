Dodgers’ Mookie Betts happy to be playing pain-free again
A handful of games into his return from a second trip to the Injured List with pain in his right hip, Betts led off the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday by drawing a walk. When Corey Seager doubled to right center two batters later, Betts flew around the bases, slid across home plate head first and came up smiling. Pleasantly surprised," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of how well Betts has been moving since returning to the lineup.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0