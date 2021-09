The Rays have been putting on quite the show in the second half and, so far at least, have been able to hold off the surging New York Yankees in the AL East. Unfortunately, they did get some bad news yesterday as top prospect Brendan McKay was all but ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season with a flexor strain. This makes two seasons in a row that we can now chalk up as lost seasons for McKay as he missed 2020 with a shoulder injury.