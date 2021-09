We have had some beautiful fruit at this year’s Fayette County Farmers Market and, hopefully, we will have more during this last month. The season started with strawberries (one might think “rhubarb,” but it technically is a vegetable), followed by red raspberries in the spring and blackberries in early summer. Just as the melons came to market, we were graced with a second round of strawberries (the ever bearing variety) as well as local peaches for a brief few weeks. And now, the late summer/early fall raspberry crop entices us. But we’ve also had some apples. Unlike the ubiquitous and, quite honestly, nearly tasteless Red Delicious so readily available in the grocery year round, a homegrown apples’ flavor is complex. And every kind is different!