Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Emery Herman lift Arizona volleyball to 5-set win over Northwestern

Nebraska volleyball opened its 2021 campaign with a sweep of Colgate in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2019. The Huskers won 25-13, 25-17 and 25-11. It was a big night for familiar faces and new ones for the Huskers, as Lexi Sun led the way with 10 kills and added four blocks, four digs and a pair of aces. Sun’s night was particularly memorable as the senior became the latest in program history to finish with 1,000 kills.