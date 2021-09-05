CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Emery Herman lift Arizona volleyball to 5-set win over Northwestern

By K Doss
azdesertswarm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday wasn’t just a difficult day for Arizona volleyball as a team. In their split against UTEP and New Mexico State, star outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz struggled with errors. In the morning loss to the Miners, it was 10 errors against 10 kills. In the evening win over New Mexico State, it was 10 errors to 12 kills. On Saturday morning, the sophomore returned to normal, hitting .300 with 17 kills. It was the difference between the Wildcats going 1-2 or 2-1 over the weekend.

