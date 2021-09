David Smith was crowned the Cristiano Ronaldo of boccia following his history-making gold in Tokyo as he revealed the feat was inspired by the supernatural presence of his late grandfather.The eccentric 32-year-old became the Paralympic-specific game’s most successful British player after retaining his individual BC1 title with a tense win over Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun.World champion Smith said he felt the spirit of Second World War RAF serviceman Charlie – who died around 16 years ago – as he battled back from an early deficit to cry tears of joy inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.He previously regarded himself as the...