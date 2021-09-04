CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

5136 S Kimbark Avenue #304

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyde Park at a great price! Located on a beautiful tree-lined street this studio bedroom is perfect. Heat is included and laundry is located in the building. Plenty of storage and spacious rooms will bring out your inner decorator. Transportation and shopping is less than one block away! Close to U of Chicago and the medical center. Do not let this one pass you by.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#5136
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6450 S NEW ENGLAND Avenue #3C

Beautiful 2 bedroom end unit with large balcony and new patio doors. Recently remodeled with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, bathroom with tile tub surround. Beautiful gleaming Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted, Newer light fixtures, 6 panel doors, Fans and new AC wall unit. Nothing to do but move right in! Assigned parking. GREAT Location near Midway Airport Clearing Area. Need credit scores of 650 or higher, proof of income, verification of rental history and copy of ID. No pets.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

Come check out this newly updated 2BR/1BA condo in Rogers Park! The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of windows for sunlight in all rooms. The kitchen has new appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit! Both bedrooms are a good size, and can easily fit a queen bedroom set. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, cooking gas, and heat. Pets negotiable. *3D TOUR AVAILABLE*
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

831 N DAMEN Avenue #1E

1 bed plus den in classic Chicago Greystone in the heart of booming Ukrainian Village. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Spacious bath. Bay windows, hardwood floors throughout. Large back deck perfect for grilling and chilling. Free laundry in basement. Steps to buses that take you where you need to go! Chicago #66 bus to all things East and West and Damen #50 bus to for North and South (right outside your door)! Unbeatable, central UK Village location. Steps to all Chicago/Damen Nightlife, shops and restaurants, and just a short walk into the heart of Wicker Park and Division St. Easy permit street parking. Available Now! $500 non-refundable move in fee. No security deposit. Pets under 35lbs ok, but no aggressive breeds. $25/mo additional pet rent per pet.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2115 E EUCLID Avenue

Dist 25/Prospect HS! Spacious Colonial set back on a big park-like lot with mature shady trees. Fresh, neutral paint, refinished oak hardwood floors throughout, RECENT windows and roof, newer SS refrigerator, large rooms, Eat-in-kit w/good counter space, MAIN floor laundry w/newer W/D + Family rm w/newer floor, gas fireplace and access to BIG fenced yard and an updated powder rm. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk-in closet w/organizers & a fully updated master bath and a redecorated hall bath. Dry basement w/battery-backup sump & lots of storage space. Newer AC, thermal windows, new garage door and motor (attached) & 4 car driveway! Owner took pride in this house when it was his home. No smoking indoors, extra deposit for pets. Tenant is to handle lawn care+ snow removal.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3325 W Berteau Avenue #3

Top floor one bedroom / 1 bathroom located on Berteau. Centrally located and close to the shops, restaurants, and parks along the Irving park corridor. The unit features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, and shared laundry room. 1 parking space included in the rent! Fenced communal lawn behind the building and nice outside area off unit. Heat included. Pets allowed (pet count and weight/breed restrictions apply).
Naperville, ILbhhschicago.com

110 S Ellsworth Street #LOWER

Perfectly located flat in DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE. Walking distance to train, North Central College and all of the excitement in downtown Naperville. Convenient first floor unit with front and back entrance, private use of deck by tenant PLUS garage space! Plenty of storage included! Unit boasts a large family room with brick, wood-burning fireplace and a living room that can be used as media room or office space. A large kitchen allows for ample dining area. Two bedrooms are divided by a full bathroom. A half bath completes the unit. The unfinished basement includes a closet for tenant storage and additional storage space. Basement also includes washer & dyer. No pets allowed, no exceptions. 700+ Credit Score required. Take advantage of this AMAZING location before it's gone!
Des Plaines, ILbhhschicago.com

430 S Western Avenue S #510

Beautiful very well-kept one bathroom one bath for rent in the center of Des Plaines, Relatively new building, everything included in rent all you have to pay is electricity. A heated garage and huge storage are included in the price. lots of outside spaces for guests. Walking distance to Metra restaurants, library theatre, and other attractions that Des Plaines has to offer. Come and take a look You will not be disappointed.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

934 W Windsor Avenue #3R

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment is situated within walking distance of Truman College, Target, Jewel, Fitness Center, the Lake and the most vibrant neighborhoods on the Northside, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Lakeview and Edgewater. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson Ave stop is just 2 blocks away. Lake Shore Drive is only minutes away making downtown a mere 10 minute drive. Tenant pays Electric & Gas. Landlord pays Water & Garbage. Central Heat, Forced Air System. Location got a walkers score of 94 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. EMAIL to schedule showing.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2503 W walton Street #G

Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom garden unit in the center of Ukrainian Village. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

35 E North Avenue #3

Available October 1st. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops and Lake Bluff train station. Remodeled apartment includes hardwood floors, granite countertops and unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Smoking is not permitted. 1 dog or 1 cat under 30 pounds may be considered with $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50 per month. Monthly rent totals $1,525 ($1,475 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). $75 application fee per adult and $250 move in fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1414 W Wilson Avenue #3

Located in Ravenswood/Uptown, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is situated within walking distance of the most vibrant neighborhoods on the North Side, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Ravenswood, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Square. The bustling corner of Wilson and Clark grants you a multitude of transportation options. The CTA Bus Lines: #145, #148, #22, and #78 all stop across the street from building entrance. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson stop is just 3 blocks away!! Also CTA Brown Line Train: Montrose stop is only 5 blocks away and the Metra Lawrence/Ravenswood stop is nearby as well. Lake-Shore Drive Wilson entrance is only a few minutes away making downtown a mere 15 minute drive. Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Location got a walkers score of 93 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundry mat across the street. No Cosigners. No dogs. Email best way of contact.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

413 N Carpenter Street #2B

This is a super cool 1 bedroom / 2 full bathroom PLUS loft/den/office space in the HEART of Fulton Market District. Amazing neighborhood and location to walk to great restaurants, bars/pubs, shopping, the train and access to the highway! Open concept living, dining and kitchen with huge west facing windows, exposed brick and timber loft beams. Hardwood floors in the main living space. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and white appliances. Large bedroom with skylight and ample storage space. Full bathroom on each floor. The second floor features lofted area, perfect for home office or guest space, a full bathroom, in-unit W/D and a space for storage. Central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit! Super easy street parking or gated rental parking available for an additional $150/per month. Member of LLC ownership, is license IL real estate broker and not listing agent. No security deposit, $350/per occupant in lieu of and pets welcome with non-refundable $250/per fee. Easy to show.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

7078 N Wolcott Avenue #G

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom English garden in Rogers Park - (only 3 steps down ). High 10 ft ceilings - plenty of natural light with large floor to ceiling windows. NOT YOUR TYPICAL GARDEN . 3rd bedroom could be used as a family room with huge walk in closet. Living room includes a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout the condo . Neutral colors throughout. Primary bedroom with on-suite bathroom . Open kitchen with beautiful subway tile, granite, stainless steel appliances , plenty of storage and more! Separate dining space- perfect to entertain. This condo has 2 full bathrooms. Easy street parking . Additional storage in basement and large outdoor patio. Walk to the beach, restaurants and more !
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

3116 S Kerckhoff Avenue

This beautiful 2007 Built home is located in a quiet and secluded enclave of Point Fermin, close to the Beach, parks, and fabulous restaurants. This neighborhood has a strong sense of community; its heart and soul promotes sociability, great places to go to, and a welcoming charm. This home has a traditional floor plan with the living area on the ground floor - its open layout highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a real cooks kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage in lustrous stained cabinetry. There is a complete array of stainless steel appliances. The great room has a cozy fireplace on one end and a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. There is access directly from the Great Room to the spacious easy-care patio/yard which is drenched in southern light. A private powder room and additional storage as well as a spacious 2-car garage complete the lower level. Upstairs is the bedroom level with three gracious bedrooms, including a very generous master suite with a fireplace, sumptuous bath with steeping tub, dual lavs, and travertine floors, shower, and counters. The master has an ample walk in closet, and access to a balcony overlooking the front of the property with vistas up the San Pedro hillside. The private laundry area is located on the bedroom level where you need it. This is a very special home, in a very special neighborhood. Enjoy all that Point Fermin has to offer, with this elegant and comfortable home with all the quality amenities that you so rightly expect and deserve.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1348 N Artesian Avenue #2

Beautifully updated, great outdoor space, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors...this unit checks every box and more! Nestled on a lovely, tree-lined street this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is not to be missed! Spacious living rom. Oversized kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white subway tile backsplash and room for a table! Large private deck off the kitchen provides a wonderful city oasis. Two bedrooms PLUS a large closet/office space off the primary bedroom. Large primary bedroom in the front of unit separated by french doors. Parking and storage included!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1513 W Winnemac Avenue #3W

This fantastic TOP FLOOR two bedroom / one bath unit, located in the heart of Andersonville has been gorgeously rehabbed. It features dark hardwood floors, high end appliances and cabinetry. Huge outdoor deck. Laundry on site. FREE HEAT!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3731 N ELSTON Avenue #2S

This charming courtyard building in the Irving Park neighborhood features modern updates including granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, central air and heat, door-to-door Amazon package delivery and high-speed internet. Plus, pets are welcome! Outdoors, enjoy a beautiful landscaped courtyard. In the neighborhood, find plentiful shopping and dining options. 3731 N Kimball is also conveniently located near the Addison blue line station, making it easy to get downtown or to O'Hare Airport. 3731 N Kimball is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Pilsen apartment! The apartment has a striking mixture of rustic finishes and new updates. Unit includes laundry in-unit, exposed brick, retro tile flooring, vintage farm sink, all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker white cabinets. Closets have Elfa organizing shelves. This very cool loft-like unit has central A/C and heat and is pet friendly, with no pet fees required. Walking distance to all the great bars and restaurants on 18th St. Available Occtober 1.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

South facing 1B1B in the heart of Gold Coast/Old Town neighborhood. This unit offers spectacular city views from the balcony and plenty of natural light! Great size living room and bedroom with excellent size closets. Super convenient location! Only steps away from Red Line, buses, groceries (Jewel/Aldi/Plum Market), farmers market, Lincoln park and lake. Not to mention tons of bars/restaurants/nightlife options nearby. Enjoy the full amenity building with 24 hour door staff, fitness center, updated laundry, bike room & dry cleaner. Internet, Cable TV, water, heat and A/C are included in the rent, so you only pay for electricity! Available on 10/22/2021!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

668 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Small deck off the back bedroom, that's private to this unit. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy