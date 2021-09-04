CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED...

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: Cats Garage LLC, Articles of Organization were filed with the Secretary of the State of New York (SSNY) on 06/04/2021. Office location: Otsego County. SSNY has designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to the LLC, 299 Stahl Rd, Mount Vision, NY 13810. Purpose: For any lawful purpose.

Oneonta, NYDaily Star

INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE I...

INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 103, Article 5A of the General Municipal Law that sealed bids are sought by the City of Oneonta for LOWER RESERVOIR PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE INSTALLATION FOR THE CITY OF ONEONTA, N.Y. Project #2020-020 Sealed bids will be received by the Purchasing Agent, John Janitz at his office at City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, New York on Thursday, September 16, 2021 until 2:00 p.m. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Scope of bid is to furnish only, the City of Oneonta with one (1) 75 foot long prefabricated steel vertical truss pedestrian bridge and appurtenances to be delivered to the City of Oneonta Lower Reservoir Dam and installed by others. Specifications may be obtained from the Purchasing Department during regular office hours or will be mailed to bidders on request or on the Internet at www.govbids.com and clicking on the link at that web address for the"Empire State Purchasing Group".Â" DATED: September 3, 2021 John Janitz Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta.
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

MISTY RIVER PARTNERS, LLC Noti...

MISTY RIVER PARTNERS, LLC Notice is given that Articles of Organization for Misty River Partners, LLC were filed with the Secretary of State on 05/28/2021. The office of the LLC shall be located in Delaware County, New York. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served and the post office address within this state to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against it served upon him or her is: 7014 13th Avenue, Suite 210, Brooklyn, NY 11228. The purpose of this limited liability company is Asset Management.
Clinton County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 8/11/21. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Cogency Global Inc., 122 E 42nd St, 18th Fl, NY, NY 10168. Purpose: any lawful activity.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTI...

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County, New York, at a meeting thereof held August 31, 2021, duly adopted a resolution subject to permissive referendum pursuant to Â§6-c of General Municipal Law, the purpose and effect of which is to authorize an appropriation not to exceed $70,000 from the DPW Equipment Capital Reserve account for the purchase of a 2022 f-600 Plow Truck. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the aforesaid expenditure will not take effect for 30 days from the date of the adoption of said resolution or until a referendum is held in the event the requisite number of petitions subscribed and acknowledged by electors of the Village in opposition to such expenditure are submitted to the Village Clerk, pursuant to the provisions of Article 9 of New York State Village Law. Dayle A. Barra, Village Clerk September 7, 2021 www.villageofrichfieldsprings-ny.com.
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

Notice is hereby given that an...

Notice is hereby given that an order signed by the Supreme Court, Otsego County, on the 5th day of August 2021, bearing Index Number 2021-563, a copy of which may be examined at the office of the clerk, located at 197 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326, grants me the right to assume the name of Amber Rain Roseboom. The city and state of my present address are Edmeston, New York; the month and year of my birth are July 2005; the place of my birth is Cooperstown-Mary Imogene Bassett; my present name is Amber Rain Melendrez.
New York City, NYDaily Star

Step Back in Time: Sept. 11, 2021

Tuesday’s unveiling of the New York City watershed agreement specifics culminated years of labor for the negotiators. Now comes the hard part for everyone else: digesting the document and determining exactly what it will mean to the future of the watershed communities. The pact’s rules regarding land sales, pollution controls...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Letter to the Editor: An Unnecessary Emergency

On September 8, 2021, the Chelsea City Council passed a resolution cancelling in-person Council meetings. For the remainder of the year, Council meetings will be conducted remotely using the Zoom application. After careful consideration, however, it is clear that the resolution was wrongly decided, in that:. no adequate predicate for...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Public Meetings:

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room. Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall. Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St. Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Oneonta City Legislative committee, 5...
What is Premises Liability Law? [SPONSORED]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Premises liability is a concept in the legal field that usually arises in personal injury cases where an injury was caused by a type of unsafe or faulty condition on one’s property. Many personal injury cases are built on negligence, and premises liability cases are no exception.
New Lisbon, NYDaily Star

In Your Opinion: True figures on proposed town garage readily available

In New Lisbon there has been a lot of talk about the new highway garage that the town board voted to build and a pending tax increase. There have been months and months of meetings on this new garage plan and how it might challenge the town’s budget. The town has been given a $700,000 grant and favorable terms for a 25-year loan from the USDA for a new garage. The possible tax increase is nothing like the figures that are being discussed around town.
EnvironmentDaily Star

In Your Opinion: Action on climate change must be Hochul’s top priority

“Biden approves disaster aid for N.Y., N.J., after Ida flooding” (Daily Star, Sept. 7) is good news for residents of those areas. But an implicit message in all such stories is that the states and the federal government must act aggressively to mitigate the climate change that has destroyed far too much property and too many lives through fire, drought and flooding across the United States this summer.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Public Meetings: Friday-Monday, Sept. 10-13, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room. Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall. Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St. Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Oneonta City Legislative committee, 5...
Roxbury, NYDaily Star

Land purchase aims to help protect Roxbury water

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the town of Roxbury on Friday, Sept. 10, announced the acquisition of a 14-acre parcel as part of State’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program. DEC awarded Roxbury a grant of more than $162,000 WQIP for the project, which "will help protect the town’s drinking water and overall water quality in the Delaware River region," a DEC media release said.
Saratoga Springs, NYDaily Star

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF PARKS...

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF PARKS, RECREATION AND HISTORIC PRESERVATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids for will be received by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), Saratoga/Capital Region at 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 until 11:00 AM local time, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, when they will be publicly opened and read at the Main Lobby, Admin. Building. Each bid must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and must be accompanied by Bid Security in the form of a certified check, bank check, or bid bond in the amount of: D005880 (GC) - $15,000; D005881(E) $1500 General Construction Contract D005880 Range: $ 243,000- $330,000 Electrical Contract D005881 Range: $34,000-$46,000 The following goals on this project have been established at: General Contract D005880 Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) 15% Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) 15% Service-Disabled Veteran's Owned Business 4% Electrical Contract D005881 Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) 15% Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) 15% Service-Disabled Veteran's Owned Business 4% PUBLIC BUILDING LAW Â§ 8(6) Effective January 11, 2020, for any projects where the project design commenced on or after January 1, 2020 and for any contracts over $5,000 for the work of construction, reconstruction, alteration, repair, or improvement of any State building, a responsible and reliable NYS-certified Minority or Women-Owned Business Enterprise that submits a bid within ten percent of the lowest bid will be deemed the apparent low bidder provided that the bid is $1,400,000 or less, as adjusted annually for inflation beginning January 1, 2020. If more than one responsible and reliable MWBE firm meets the requirements, the MWBE firm with lowest bid will be deemed the apparent low bidder. Project commenced design before January 1, 2020. Not subject to provision. __X__ Project commenced design on or after January 1 2020. Subject to provision. PROJECT COMPLETION The completion date for this project is 270 days after agreement has been approved by the NYS Comptroller's Office. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES The Contractor agrees, in the event the Contractor fails to complete all the work on time, to pay the Office Liquidated Damages as per the General Conditions, Article 14.10, for each day of delay in the physical completion of the work. Starting on the advertisement date, the Bidding and Contract Documents may be obtained free of charge in Portable Document Format (PDF), and transmitted via e-mail from the Engineering Office, Saratoga/Capital District, by contacting Shereen Sheikh, Shereen.Sheikh@parks.ny.gov. In accordance with State Finance Law, Section 139j, the following agency staff has been designated as contact for these contracts: Kurt Kress 518-584-2000, ext. 204 Jason Penge 518-584-2000, ext. 201 Shereen Sheikh518-584-2000, ext. 200 Please note that contacting any other agency staff regarding this contract may be a violation of State Finance Law, Section 139j, resulting in a determination of contractor non-responsibility. BONDS The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Bond in the statutory form of public bonds required by Sections 136 and 137 of the State Finance Law, each for 100% of the amount of the Contract. All RFI's are due by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 24, 2021. RFI's shall be submitted to Jason Penge, Jason.Penge@parks.ny.gov by 5:00 PM. RFI's received after this date will not be processed. There will be a pre-bid meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mine Kill State Park Office, 161 Mine Kill Road, North Blenheim, NY 12131.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pleas...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please be advised that there will be a meeting of the Oneonta Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7:00 P.M., to be held in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the following request: Applicant: Deneen Costine, 1 Ivy Court, Oneonta, NY 13820 Property Address: 1 Ivy Court, Oneonta, NY 13820 Tax Map #: 288.17-3-53 Zoning District: MU-1 Review Type(s): SEQR; Area Variance The applicant proposes the creation of front yard parking on the above-noted property. All appellants will be heard. Kerriann Harrington City Clerk.
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

Delaware County reports 53rd COVID death

Another Delaware County resident has died of COVID-19. Delaware County Public Health reported the county's 53rd death from the disease as part of its weekly report Thursday, Sept. 9. Delaware County remains at a high level of community transmission, the report said, and the national Centers for Disease Control and...
New York City, NYDaily Star

Bill would let electric-car companies bypass dealers

ALBANY — Green-energy advocates are rallying support for a measure designed to make it easier for consumers to get electric vehicles directly from manufacturers. They contend that increasing the sale of zero-emission vehicles can be accomplished by removing a cap on manufacturer stores offering new cars without consumers having to go to franchise dealerships.
IndustryDaily Star

Full-Time Propane/Fuel Oil Del...

Full-Time Propane/Fuel Oil Delivery Driver Must have clean current CDL license with Haz-mat endorsement. UP to $1,000 Sign-on Bonus Benefits include vacation and sick time, Health/Life Insurance, 401(k), dental insurance, product discounts, and enhanced disability. Please send a resume and reference to: Dan Mattice at dmattice@reinhardthomeheating.com -----------------------------------------------------

