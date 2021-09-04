NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED...

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF PARKS, RECREATION AND HISTORIC PRESERVATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids for will be received by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), Saratoga/Capital Region at 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 until 11:00 AM local time, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, when they will be publicly opened and read at the Main Lobby, Admin. Building. Each bid must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and must be accompanied by Bid Security in the form of a certified check, bank check, or bid bond in the amount of: D005880 (GC) - $15,000; D005881(E) $1500 General Construction Contract D005880 Range: $ 243,000- $330,000 Electrical Contract D005881 Range: $34,000-$46,000 The following goals on this project have been established at: General Contract D005880 Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) 15% Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) 15% Service-Disabled Veteran's Owned Business 4% Electrical Contract D005881 Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) 15% Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) 15% Service-Disabled Veteran's Owned Business 4% PUBLIC BUILDING LAW Â§ 8(6) Effective January 11, 2020, for any projects where the project design commenced on or after January 1, 2020 and for any contracts over $5,000 for the work of construction, reconstruction, alteration, repair, or improvement of any State building, a responsible and reliable NYS-certified Minority or Women-Owned Business Enterprise that submits a bid within ten percent of the lowest bid will be deemed the apparent low bidder provided that the bid is $1,400,000 or less, as adjusted annually for inflation beginning January 1, 2020. If more than one responsible and reliable MWBE firm meets the requirements, the MWBE firm with lowest bid will be deemed the apparent low bidder. Project commenced design before January 1, 2020. Not subject to provision. __X__ Project commenced design on or after January 1 2020. Subject to provision. PROJECT COMPLETION The completion date for this project is 270 days after agreement has been approved by the NYS Comptroller's Office. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES The Contractor agrees, in the event the Contractor fails to complete all the work on time, to pay the Office Liquidated Damages as per the General Conditions, Article 14.10, for each day of delay in the physical completion of the work. Starting on the advertisement date, the Bidding and Contract Documents may be obtained free of charge in Portable Document Format (PDF), and transmitted via e-mail from the Engineering Office, Saratoga/Capital District, by contacting Shereen Sheikh, Shereen.Sheikh@parks.ny.gov. In accordance with State Finance Law, Section 139j, the following agency staff has been designated as contact for these contracts: Kurt Kress 518-584-2000, ext. 204 Jason Penge 518-584-2000, ext. 201 Shereen Sheikh518-584-2000, ext. 200 Please note that contacting any other agency staff regarding this contract may be a violation of State Finance Law, Section 139j, resulting in a determination of contractor non-responsibility. BONDS The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Bond in the statutory form of public bonds required by Sections 136 and 137 of the State Finance Law, each for 100% of the amount of the Contract. All RFI's are due by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 24, 2021. RFI's shall be submitted to Jason Penge, Jason.Penge@parks.ny.gov by 5:00 PM. RFI's received after this date will not be processed. There will be a pre-bid meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mine Kill State Park Office, 161 Mine Kill Road, North Blenheim, NY 12131.