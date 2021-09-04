Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Evil’s Silent Episode Is a Creepy Masterpiece

Season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Paramount+ this weekend and, to the surprise of no one, it’s going to be strange. With that being said, will it be anywhere near as strange as this past silent episode? That’s going to be tough. This was by far the most experimental episode we’ve seen of the drama, and we give Robert and Michelle King credit for coming up with an idea that was dramatic and fully justified the twist. Now, they have to figure out how to top it. This time around, the team is going to be moving away from monasteries and heading off to Cornell University — it’s playing host to some bizarre science experiments. Is one of them allowing someone to play God? We hesitant to go that far, but we are talking about something known as the “God Helmet” here.