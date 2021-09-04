CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Evil’s Silent Episode Is a Creepy Masterpiece

By ELIZABETH FISHER
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Evil’s Silent Episode Is a Creepy Masterpiece. 'S is for Silence,' in which the team travels to a monastery where not a single word has been spoken for 130 years, truly swings for the fences.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

