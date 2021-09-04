Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr – UFC Vegas 36 Preview
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr – UFC Vegas 36 Preview. The second fight on the Main card of UFC Fight Night: Brunson v Till brings fans a great match-up in the light-heavyweight division. Former Cage Warrior’s light-heavyweight champion Modestas Bukauskas is set to take on the ever-dangerous UFC veteran Khalil Rountree Jr in a fight that depending on the result will provide many answers for what comes of the next stage in their UFC career.mmasucka.com
