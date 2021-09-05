Mississippi State quit in Week 1, until it found belief it can’t lose

Mississippi State players celebrate their comeback win over Louisiana Tech 35-34 on Saturday in Starkville. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE – The process was as simple as can be for a team favored by three touchdowns but trailing by 20 in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Mississippi State needed three scores and three stops, but to get there it needed momentum.

Enter Lideatrick Griffin, MSU’s kick returner whose 38-yard return in the first quarter sparked an eventual 14-0 lead that seemed like history.

Fans were already headed out – showing no interest in State’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” light show between the third and fourth quarters.

They weren’t the only ones.

“We had some guys quit,” Leach said postgame. “We’re gonna address that, and we’re gonna look at that on film. If a guy quits, that’s coaching. Either you gotta coach different or you need a different guy.”

Griffin was the first to step up.

His 70-yard kickoff return while trailing 34-14 gave MSU and its remaining fans a spark, which quickly turned into a wildfire 35-34 win.

Quarterback Will Rogers rifled a 15-yard completion to Austin Williams. Running back Jo'quavious Marks ran in for his first rushing touchdown and second overall in the game.

State’s defense forced a three-and-out.

Score-and-stop No. 1 was complete.

Rogers showed a tendency to settle for short plays throughout the late afternoon, but an offensive line that gave up three sacks and five tackles for loss had much to do with that.

Little time offered little chance at those short plays drawing defenders in an opening the explosive chances, until State’s second offensive drive of the fourth quarter.

Rogers spread out five passes of less than 10 yards, before finally finding Jamire Calvin downfield for a 40 yards completion to set up Marks’ second rushing touchdown in as many drives.

“We quit giving it back to them,” Leach said following a game in which MSU had four turnovers. “One of the biggest keys to finishing a drive is don’t give the ball back to the other guys.”

The defense didn’t falter despite an offside penalty on the following drive, forcing three incompletions and completing score-and-stop No. 2.

“If our defense gets a stop,” Marks said postgame, “we’ve gotta give them a present.”

State’s comeback began to feel inevitable against an inferior Conference USA opponent, particularly with MSU starting at its own 48-yard line.

Two more short passes set up another highlight moment for Griffin – this one an 18-yard completion. An 8-yard run by Dillon Johnson set the stage for a 15-yard throw to Jaden Walley in the middle of the field, and MSU regained the lead less than 10 minutes after trailing by 20.

But that was just half the question for the final score-and-stop.

La. Tech’s offense had 3-and-a-half minutes needing just a field goal in a game where it broke six plays of 15 or more yards.

“We had to tell ourselves to pick it up,” MSU safety Fred Peters said postgame.

The final of those six plays came on a 22-yard pass to La. Tech’s sneaky Smoke Harris (four catches, 52 yards and a TD) to put the visitors in MSU territory.

Solid tackling with an incompletion in between set up a fourth down where a stadium that felt like it was limiting capacity at that point starting to ring.

The cowbells echoed and forced a La. Tech false start, moving the visiting Bulldogs to fourth-and-11.

The game was too crazy to end there.

Tech transfer quarterback Austin Kendall found Isaiah Graham for 13 yards. An injury to Graham requiring him to be carted off the field gave State a chance to resettle with the need for one more stand.

A pair of tackles in the backfield set La. Tech up for a 46-yard field that would have struggled to be good from 30.

Score-and-stop No. 3 was complete. The largest fourth-quarter comeback in Mississippi State history was complete.

“I thought we really played well that fourth quarter,” Leach said. “If we even get a half of that, we’re a lot better team. If we get four quarters of that ... then we’re a great team.”

A win provides energy, but leaves a sense of realism for an SEC school projected to finish last and struggling to beat Louisiana Tech.

A miraculous comeback doesn’t happen without incredible letdown, and for the middle 30 minutes of the game that’s what MSU was.

Air Raid offense can be taught, but Leach’s mission heading into Week 2 focuses on the untaught skills.

With an N.C. State team making a push for the AP Top 25 coming to Starkville next week, a quitting mentality won’t be bailed out by Journey’s powers.