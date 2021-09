HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! Trade winds will become lighter today, then rebuild Saturday night and Sunday. An increase in moisture will fuel more active windward showers on Friday and Saturday, followed by typical trade wind weather Sunday and Monday. A decrease in trade winds and an increase in rainfall may occur during the middle of next week. Declining trade winds and some instability are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a low aloft passes N of the islands.