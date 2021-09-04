Guest column by Patrice Lyn: Let’s educate young people about the Sept. 11 attacks
As a parent and an educator, I ask youths their thoughts about Sept. 11. I am surprised to discover how little they know about this major historic event. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks not only marks the loss of the almost 3,000 people killed, but also the heroism and bravery from our first responders and civilians. It matters to me because my family and I were living in New York City at the time.morganhilllife.com
