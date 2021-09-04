CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Guest column by Patrice Lyn: Let’s educate young people about the Sept. 11 attacks

morganhilllife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a parent and an educator, I ask youths their thoughts about Sept. 11. I am surprised to discover how little they know about this major historic event. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks not only marks the loss of the almost 3,000 people killed, but also the heroism and bravery from our first responders and civilians. It matters to me because my family and I were living in New York City at the time.

morganhilllife.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Volunteers#Pentagon#Americans#The World Trade Center#Wtc#Morgan Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
KidsFlorida Times-Union

Guest Column: Let's put politics aside and kids first during COVID's 4th wave

Last month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky put children and the COVID debate into perspective:. “I think we fall into this flawed thinking of saying that only 400 of these 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been in children. Children are not supposed to die, so 400 is a huge amount,” she told lawmakers during a July 20 hearing.
Presidential ElectionDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: What a tangled web

Election officials in a number of states are facing death threats because many supporters of the former president continue to believe the 2020 election was stolen. Many expected an overwhelming majority of Americans to reject the Big Lie about election fraud once state officials, federal agencies, and the American judicial system had spoken with one voice to say Biden won a free and fair election.
Livingston County, MIthelivingstonpost.com

GUEST COLUMN: Sept. 11: What a Difference Two Decades Makes

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks approaches, it is impossible to ignore the deep contrasts between the America of 2001 and the nation we inhabit today. Twenty years ago, we were a global superpower. Our leaders were determined to act as a force for good on an international scale. Our military was feared, and our diplomatic weight was immense.
PoliticsVicksburg Post

GUEST COLUMN: September 11 Attacks Awakened America’s Iron Resolve

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I drove to a breakfast meeting at the Pentagon hosted by Donald Rumsfeld, our Secretary of Defense. The discussion focused on the emerging threats to our national security, including terrorism. At one point, Mr. Rumsfeld told the gathering that it had been hard to convince the American people that more funding for national defense was needed. He even suggested that it might take a major event to awaken us to the threats we faced.
Darlington, SCSCNow

GUEST COLUMN: Proud to be an American

Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001, was a perfect fall day. I was returning to New Jersey from a wonderful weekend of air shows on Long Island, New York, with my friend John Ray. As we approached the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge tollbooths, I looked over my right shoulder at the Manhattan skyline. Never before have I seen it so beautiful! The afternoon sun was reflecting off the windows of the buildings. The two World Trade Center buildings just sparkled!
Aerospace & DefenseTulsa World

Column: Surviving the Sept. 11 attack has given 20 years of reflection to appreciate what makes U.S. special and unique

Twenty years. That’s how long it’s been since the entire world was irrevocably altered by the murder of thousands of innocent Americans on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. I was in the Pentagon on the E-ring that morning as a 27-year-old working as a civilian legislative analyst for the Air Force. I was there for the before, during and five full years after.
PoliticsThe Astorian

Guest Column: A tragic failure

In the end, there is exhaustion. And grief. “I have to tell our families who were left behind that there is nothing left to do,” wrote a friend and former military reporter on Facebook. “I told one last night but could not bring myself to tell the three others just yet. I need to do that this morning because the Taliban are already hunting people down. They need to scrub any trace of contact with me.”
EducationWashington Times

Young people need to be reminded about 9/11

We need to tell young people about what happened on 9/11. We need to tell them who did it to us. And we need to tell them why they did it to us. As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, it is important to remember that nearly all children in school today were born after that day. Generation Z only knows what others tell them about what happened on September 11, 2001.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Memories of Sept. 11, 2001

I remember Sept. 11, 2001, well. My sister was visiting from New York City and was supposed to return on Sept. 9/10. Before she left, we went to a yard sale and saw a three-piece picture of the World Trade Center that I bought for a dollar, not knowing what was about to happen on that dreadful Tuesday, 9-11.
EducationGazette

GUEST COLUMN: The current political divide causes a maze of education and politics

As a retired superintendent of school and with over 35 years of experience in education, I am appalled at how our children/students are being used as pawns. When I served in my profession and now as a grandparent, I always put the students’ safety, health and academics first and foremost. What I am seeing today is a political divide that mostly affects the well-being of our students, especially with the abundance of disinformation.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MercuryNews

Larry Elder makes misleading claim about vaccines, young people

Larry Elder, the leading GOP candidate vying to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, said he doesn’t think it’s necessary for young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or for children to wear masks at school, and he vowed to repeal any mask or vaccine mandates for California’s state workers if he is elected to replace the Democratic governor in the September 14 special election.
WorldONE

‘Funding global education is a priority for young people’

Laura Webb, a ONE Youth Ambassador from the UK, reflects on what she learned while campaigning for global education and attending the Global Education Summit. I’ve been passionate about funding for global education since spending a year volunteering in Eswatini. I saw the way in which lack of schooling was hindering many children there. There have always been disparities in global education, but COVID-19has worsened the global education crisis. The pandemic pushed 1.6 billion children out of school across the world at the height of school closures.
PoliticsIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Guest Column: Public welfare?

If the City persists in drilling a poorly performing water well at Weaver’s Cove, in an area designated as a flood hazard zone, the only project being discussed should be connecting the well to the city’s water system for treatment and distribution. Instead the project has expanded and now includes:
TerrorismIowa State Daily

Guest Column: Anecdotes, aberrations and averages

Context matters. Take this simple statement: Nearly ten percent of the world’s people live in extreme poverty. This is true. And standing alone, without context, this statement would lead many to think the world has a huge poverty problem. They'd be right. But they'd also be missing a big part of the story: Just twenty-five years ago, nearly 30 percent of people lived in extreme poverty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy