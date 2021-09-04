Editorial: Second Chance Week, creek clean-up protects nature
One of the most fun ways to help out Mother Nature is with the annual Creek Clean-up event. As the summer comes to a close this month and fall brings its own beauty with the changing of the seasons, we encourage residents to think about the Earth and how we can all be part of a team that helps to contribute to protecting the planet for future generations. The South Valley offers several ways to do that in September.morganhilllife.com
