CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan Hill, CA

Editorial: Second Chance Week, creek clean-up protects nature

morganhilllife.com
 8 days ago

One of the most fun ways to help out Mother Nature is with the annual Creek Clean-up event. As the summer comes to a close this month and fall brings its own beauty with the changing of the seasons, we encourage residents to think about the Earth and how we can all be part of a team that helps to contribute to protecting the planet for future generations. The South Valley offers several ways to do that in September.

morganhilllife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Local
California Society
Morgan Hill, CA
Society
Gilroy, CA
Society
City
Gilroy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creeks#S Club#Clean Up#San Francisco Bay#Creek Clean#Citywide Garage Sale#Lion#Edes Court#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy