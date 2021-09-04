Your Pets … with Dr. Jeanne Haggerty-Arcay: Production of manufactured animal proteins driven by numerous factors
The sustainability and environmental impacts of animal farming has recently taken harsh criticism. In recent years the food industry has spent billions developing alternatives to animal proteins that can provide equivalent protein levels without compromising on taste. There was a time when milk alternatives were only for those who suffered from lactose intolerance and other medical conditions. Now it is commonplace for people to consume almond, oat or soy alternatives to cow milk. Veggie burgers can take on many forms as alternatives to the traditional beef patty. More recently, the Impossible Burger has made a rise, being served in restaurants as the first major manufactured protein burgers. The production of these manufactured proteins have been driven by numerous factors, in particular concerns with human health and environmental sustainability.morganhilllife.com
