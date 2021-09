Its going to be a special occasion at Old Trafford one Saturday in a traditional 3pm kick-off with as the world awaits the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. Steve Bruce returns to Old Trafford with his Newcastle team and will no doubt feel an element of nostalgia. He played for the Red Devils in the match dubbed 'Return of the King' in 1995 as Eric Cantona, another legend to wear the no.7, played his first match after serving a nine-month ban.